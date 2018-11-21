Hawks' Omari Spellman: Doubtful, won't start Wednesday
Spellman (hip), who is doubtful, won't start Wednesday against the Raptors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Coach Lloyd Pierce will start sophomore John Collins at power forward Wednesday, which may have occurred regardless of Spellman's status. More information on Spellman's availability should arrive as the team goes through activities leading up to tipoff.
