Hawks' Omari Spellman: Downgraded to out
Spellman (hip) is a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Earlier reports indicated Spellman would be available, but it appears he experienced some unexpected pain during pregame warmups. With him out of the picture, Vince Carter and Justin Anderson could see some extra minutes.
