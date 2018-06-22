Hawks' Omari Spellman: Final pick of first round
Spellman was selected by the Hawks with the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Shooting appears to have been a priority for the Hawks in this draft, as Spellman was one of the best shooting big men in the 2018 class. He's coming off a freshman season at Villanova where he shot a very impressive 43.3 percent from behind the arc while attempting nearly four per game. The Hawks currently don't have much depth in their frontcourt, so Spellman could ultimately end up as a quality center lined up next to last year's first-round selection John Collins.
