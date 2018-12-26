Spellman (hip) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Spellman will be available for the first time since Dec. 5, as he's been battling a hip issue since then. Spellman saw a larger role earlier in the season when the Hawks dealt with numerous frontcourt injuries, but with the big men now healthy, the rookie will likely see a limited role off the bench for Atlanta.