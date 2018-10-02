Head coach Lloyd Pierce said he hops to have Spellman (shin) available for Friday's preseason matchup against the Grizzlies, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Spellman was forced to sit out Monday's preseason opener while working back from a shin injury. However, he's been able to get in some non-contact work recently and is hoping to up his activity in the coming few days in order to get ready for Friday's exhibition vs. the Grizzlies. Tentatively consider Spellman questionable for now, but his practice availability later this week should give us a better indication regarding whether or not he'll play. If Spellman can't give it a go Friday, Sunday's preseason tilt with the Thunder would be his next opportunity.