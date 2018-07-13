Hawks' Omari Spellman: Leads team with 20 points in loss
Spellman recorded 20 points (7-16 FG. 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT, five rebounds, three assists and a steal across29 minutes in Thursday's 95-69 Summer League playoff loss to the Trail Blazers.
The first-round pick experienced some growing pains early on in the LVSL, but despite some shooting woes, he's put up respectable numbers in his first taste of NBA action. The Hawks are clearly in rebuilding mode, and while he will take some time to develop, Atlanta will likely provide him a spot on the roster. The Villanova product has the goods to skip G-League play if he keeps improving.
