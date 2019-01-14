Spellman started at power forward and finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 30 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 133-114 loss to the Bucks.

Spellman has been a fixture with the G League's Erie BayHawks for much of the past month, but he was afforded some extended run with the parent club Sunday with Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) sitting out. John Collins shifted over to center to create a spot in the starting five for Spellman, who tied his prior season-best marks in both treys and blocks. He'll likely see his minutes tail off considerably if Dedmon is back in action Tuesday against the Thunder, but Spellman's performance may have been enough for him to maintain a rotation spot over Justin Anderson and/or Vince Carter for the time being.