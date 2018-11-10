Hawks' Omari Spellman: Notches second straight double-double
Spellman put up 14 points (5-10, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes Friday in the Hawks' 124-109 loss to the Pistons.
Spellman drew his fourth straight start at power forward and seems to be settling in nicely on the top unit, as Friday's performance marked his second consecutive double-double. Though the rookie's fantasy value will likely take a significant hit once John Collins (ankle) is ready to make his season debut, Spellman could be worth a flier while he continues to make the most of his increased opportunities. He's shown a diverse skill set over the past two games with averages of 16.0 points, 10.0 boards, 2.5 treys, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal across 27.5 minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Double-double in loss to Knicks•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's start•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Starting Saturday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Contributes 11 points off bench Monday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Puts up 17 in win•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Removed from injury report•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...