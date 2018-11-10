Spellman put up 14 points (5-10, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes Friday in the Hawks' 124-109 loss to the Pistons.

Spellman drew his fourth straight start at power forward and seems to be settling in nicely on the top unit, as Friday's performance marked his second consecutive double-double. Though the rookie's fantasy value will likely take a significant hit once John Collins (ankle) is ready to make his season debut, Spellman could be worth a flier while he continues to make the most of his increased opportunities. He's shown a diverse skill set over the past two games with averages of 16.0 points, 10.0 boards, 2.5 treys, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal across 27.5 minutes.