Hawks' Omari Spellman: Off injury report
Spellman (lower leg) is off the Hawks' injury report and will be available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
A shin injury had limited Spellman to non-contact work prior to Wednesday's full practice. Things apparently went well, and Spellman should be able to take the court Friday.
More News
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Practices Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Hopes to make debut Friday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Out Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Upgraded to non-contact work•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Dealing with shin injury•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Leads team with 20 points in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.