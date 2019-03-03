Spellman (ankle) will be reevaluated in four weeks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Spellman left Friday's game against the Bulls with a high ankle sprain, and this latest update means he'll likely miss all of the month of March. The rookie had been averaging close to 20 minutes over the past month, and he was in the starting lineup Friday with John Collins sidelined. The hope is that Spellman will be able to return for a few games before the end of the season, but with the Hawks on the outside of the playoff race, the team certainly won't rush him back.