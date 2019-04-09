Hawks' Omari Spellman: Out for finale
Spellman (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers.
The rookie ended up being a regular contributor off the bench for most of the season, but an ankle injury will ultimately cost him the final month-plus of the season. Spellman, who hasn't played since Mar. 1, closes his season with averages of 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.1 combined steals/blocks in 17.5 minutes per game.
