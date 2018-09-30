Hawks' Omari Spellman: Out Monday vs. Pelicans
Spellman (shin) has officially been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Spellman has started participating in non-contact work, but has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmaging, so he still may miss another preseason game or two following Monday's contest. Once healthy, the rookie is expected to battle for a depth role in the backcourt, but his absence from training camp and the preseason could put him a bit behind on the learning curve.
