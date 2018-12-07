Hawks' Omari Spellman: Out Saturday
Spellman (hip) is out Saturday against the Nuggets.
Spellman will miss a second straight contest due to right hip soreness. While he's sidelined, Dewayne Dedmon and Vince Carter could see extra run.
