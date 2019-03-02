Hawks' Omari Spellman: Out Sunday
Spellman (ankle) is out Sunday against the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Spellman suffered a sprained left ankle during Friday's game, and he won't be able to take the court when the Hawks travel to Chicago for a rematch. With John Collins (illness) also doubtful, Vince Carter is a candidate to start at power forward.
