Hawks' Omari Spellman: Plays 14 minutes off bench Wednesday
Spellman supplied five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 win over the Spurs.
After starting Sunday's game against the Thunder, Spellman took a back seat to veteran center Alex Len in this one. However, the fact that the rookie is regularly receiving double-digit minutes is a promising sign that he could carve out a reliable reserve role. With that being said, once John Collins (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) are healthy, the battle for minutes will only intensify.
