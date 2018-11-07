Spellman had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Hornets.

Spellman has showcased the skillset of a modern big offensively, stepping out beyond the arc and stretching the defense. However, his time as the team's starting power forward (and as a fringe fantasy option) could be coming to an end soon with John Collins (ankle) on the mend. As a result, those relying on Spellman in deeper leagues should be sure to track the sophomore's status.