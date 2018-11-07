Hawks' Omari Spellman: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's start
Spellman had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Hornets.
Spellman has showcased the skillset of a modern big offensively, stepping out beyond the arc and stretching the defense. However, his time as the team's starting power forward (and as a fringe fantasy option) could be coming to an end soon with John Collins (ankle) on the mend. As a result, those relying on Spellman in deeper leagues should be sure to track the sophomore's status.
More News
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Starting Saturday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Contributes 11 points off bench Monday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Puts up 17 in win•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Removed from injury report•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Ruled out for Friday's game•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.