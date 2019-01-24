Hawks' Omari Spellman: Plays 20 minutes in Wednesday's win
Spellman supplied eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Bulls.
Spellman earned at least 20 minutes for the third time in the last five games. Atlanta's depth down low makes it difficult for the rookie to carve out a considerable role or produce a ton of stats. Still, Spellman is likely to continue receiving decent minutes off the bench as the team looks to build for the future and continue developing the young talent on the roster across the second half of the season. With that being said, unless the Hawks trade one of the veteran big men or injuries strike the frontcourt, Spellman's value will likely remain limited to deeper leagues.
