Hawks' Omari Spellman: Plays well again Wednesday
Spellman contributed 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 summer league victory over the Pacers.
Spellman came within one rebound of recording back-to-back double-doubles but only managed one defensive stat across his 29 minutes. He has shown his ability to rebound the ball as well as spread the floor and while he will likely be in and out of the rotation to begin the season, like a number of other young players, he could find himself in a bigger role as the season moves beyond the all-star break.
