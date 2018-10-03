Hawks' Omari Spellman: Practices Wednesday
Spellman (lower leg) returned to practice Wednesday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Spellman has been working back from a shin injury, which forced him to sit out Monday's preseason opener and limited him to non-contact work prior to Wednesday. Coach Lloyd Pierce noted he was hopeful about Spellman's availability Friday against the Grizzlies.
