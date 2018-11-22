Hawks' Omari Spellman: Probable for Friday
Spellman (hip) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Spellman sat out Wednesday's game due to his setback, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. He tallied minutes in the single digits in three of the last four games he appeared in, and figures to be ready for at least that many Friday barring any setbacks.
