Correcting a previous note, Spellman (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

It seems Spellman, who has been out since Dec. 5, may be able to go Wednesday after just progressing to five-on-five work. The rookie is averaging 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.2 minutes.