Hawks' Omari Spellman: Probable Wednesday
Spellman is probable Wednesday against the Wizards due to right hip soreness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Spellman seems to have picked up a minor injury during Monday's game against the Warriors, where he played just eight minutes. That said, he'll likely take the floor Wednesday. More information may arrive closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Puts up 14 points off bench•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Sees eight minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Available Friday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Probable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Doubtful, won't start Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.