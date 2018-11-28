Spellman produced 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four steals across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 win over the Heat.

Spellman had one of his better games of the season Tuesday night, collecting double-digit points for the first time in five games and swiping a season-high four steals in the process. Spellman's minutes remain limited on the bench, but he continue to show growth by taking smarter shots and working hard on the defensive end, which he should be rewarded for on a young roster going forward.