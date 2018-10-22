Spellman had 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-2 FT) in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

The rookie out of Villanova hit four of his five three-point attempts and did his damage in only 24 minutes. While he didn't contribute much else -- one rebound, one assists, two turnovers -- it was still an impressive performance by the 30th pick in June's draft.