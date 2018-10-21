Hawks' Omari Spellman: Removed from injury report
Spellman (ankle) has been removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
The rookie was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Friday's game but he'll be available off the bench Sunday. Spellman played 14 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's opener against the Knicks.
