Spellman will come off the bench Saturday against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Spellman has started the past two games for the Hawks due to the absence of Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists in 26.0 minutes. However, with Dedmon back in the starting five, Spellman will resume his usual role off the bench.