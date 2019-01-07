Spellman was recalled from the G League's Erie BayHawks prior to Sunday's game against the Heat and played three minutes off the bench in the Hawks' 106-82 win.

Spellman missed his lone shot attempt and didn't accrue any other statistics while seeing run in garbage time. The Hawks ran a nine-man rotation until blowing the game open in the third quarter, so Spellman likely won't be in line for much run off the bench in competitive contests while he's up with Atlanta.