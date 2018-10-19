Spellman (ankle) has been ruled out Friday at Memphis, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Spellman has been dealing with a sprained left ankle since suffering the injury in the season opener and has been officially ruled out for Friday's game. With injuries plaguing the Hawks at the power forward position early on, it's likely that DeAndre' Bembry and Kevin Huerter may be counted on for more minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories