Hawks' Omari Spellman: Ruled out Wednesday
Spellman (hip) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Toronto, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Spellman was initially deemed doubtful, but he's now been downgraded and will be held out entirely as he nurses a bruised hip. The Hawks will start John Collins at power forward Wednesday, and he'll likely hold onto that designation going forward.
More News
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Doubtful, won't start Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Will not return Monday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Double-doubles in loss Thursday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Notches second straight double-double•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Double-double in loss to Knicks•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.