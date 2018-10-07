Spellman amassed 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to the Thunder.

Spellman drew the start in place of John Collins (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), and the rookie big man performed admirably. Spellman is a solid shooter and rebounder who will likely see time at power forward and center during the course of the season, though the team's depth down low could hurt his chances of maintaining a reliable and consistent role.