Spellman recorded 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 101-93 summer league win over the Bulls.

The 20-year-old out of Villanova, who was selected 30th overall by the Hawks during the 2018 Draft, continues to struggle from the field, as he was shooting just 23.1 percent coming into Tuesday's action. That said, he's flashing his potential as a rebounder and defender, averaging 7.0 rebounds and a combined 3.6 steals/blocks through five summer league tilts.