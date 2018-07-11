Hawks' Omari Spellman: Secures double-double
Spellman recorded 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 101-93 summer league win over the Bulls.
The 20-year-old out of Villanova, who was selected 30th overall by the Hawks during the 2018 Draft, continues to struggle from the field, as he was shooting just 23.1 percent coming into Tuesday's action. That said, he's flashing his potential as a rebounder and defender, averaging 7.0 rebounds and a combined 3.6 steals/blocks through five summer league tilts.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...