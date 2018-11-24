Hawks' Omari Spellman: Sees eight minutes in Friday's loss
Spellman had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 114-96 loss to the Celtics.
Spellman didn't play much, perhaps in part due to his bruised hip. However, with John Collins earning 30 minutes for the first time this season, it will be tough for Spellman to maintain the minutes load he has enjoyed thus far, as this was the first time since the season opener that the rookie was limited to single-digit minutes.
