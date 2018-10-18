Hawks' Omari Spellman: Sprains ankle, doubtful for Friday
Spellman is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Spellman made his regular-season NBA debut Wednesday, tallying seven points, three rebounds, one steal and one block across eight minutes. While he wasn't on the court for long, it appears he may have sprained his ankle and is now expected to miss at least one contest. If Spellman ends up missing Friday's game as expected, look for him to target a return Sunday against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Plays 14 minutes off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Scores 10 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Will pick up spot start Sunday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Off injury report•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Practices Wednesday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...