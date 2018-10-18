Spellman is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Spellman made his regular-season NBA debut Wednesday, tallying seven points, three rebounds, one steal and one block across eight minutes. While he wasn't on the court for long, it appears he may have sprained his ankle and is now expected to miss at least one contest. If Spellman ends up missing Friday's game as expected, look for him to target a return Sunday against the Cavaliers.