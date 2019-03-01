Spellman will start at power forward for the sidelined John Collins (illness) during Friday's matchup against the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The Villanova product will be making his 11th start of his rookie campaign Friday. In 10 previous nods, Spellman has averaged 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks across 22.7 minutes. He also has four double-doubles under his belt.