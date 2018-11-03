Hawks' Omari Spellman: Starting Saturday
Spellman will start over Vince Carter for Saturday's game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Spellman will be making his first career start. In the four games this season that he's seen at least 20 minutes, Spellman is averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
More News
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Contributes 11 points off bench Monday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Puts up 17 in win•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Removed from injury report•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Ruled out for Friday's game•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Sprains ankle, doubtful for Friday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times