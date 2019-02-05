Spellman totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Wizards on Monday.

With John Collins (facial laceration) exiting the game early, Spellman stepped in and played big minutes in Monday's win, earning just his fourth double-double of the season. If Collins is forced to miss time, Spellman should see an extended run and slide into a starting role at the four. In 10 starts this season, Spellman has averaged 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 20.1 minutes.