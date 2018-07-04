Hawks' Omari Spellman: Struggles in summer league defeat
Spellman finished Tuesday's 103-81 summer league loss to the Spurs with 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes.
Spellman, the final pick of the first round in this year's draft, came out of Villanova as one of the more intriguing big men shooters. However, he struggled to do just that during Tuesday's summer league contest, drilling just 28.6 percent of his field goal attempts, while also shooting the same percentage from deep. While some of that was offset by his strong work on the boards, Spellman is still expected to be much more efficient and improvement on that front could come as soon as Thursday's tilt with the Jazz.
