Spellman totaled eight points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 89-83 loss to the Bucks.

Spellman is among those who will likely have a chance to see an increased role this season following former starting center Dewayne Dedmon's departure in free agency. Spellman couldn't get anything going in this one, but he'll look to start bolstering his case for playing time as the summer league continues.