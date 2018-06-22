Hawks' Omari Spellman: To play in summer league

Spellman will join the Hawks' summer league squad, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Spellman was the 30th overall pick in this year's draft. He was one of the best shooting big men in the 2018 class, drilling 43.3 percent of his threes as a freshman at Villanova. He'll have an opportunity to showcase that amongst the other young players at summer league.

