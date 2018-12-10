Spellman (hip) will travel to Dallas for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Spellman has missed the last two games with a hip injury, but he's trending towards a return against the Mavericks after getting through individual on-court work with no issues Monday. Over his last five games, the big man is averaging 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds across 15.6 minutes.