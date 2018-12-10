Hawks' Omari Spellman: Trending towards return
Spellman (hip) will travel to Dallas for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Spellman has missed the last two games with a hip injury, but he's trending towards a return against the Mavericks after getting through individual on-court work with no issues Monday. Over his last five games, the big man is averaging 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds across 15.6 minutes.
