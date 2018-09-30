Spellman (shin) has now been cleared for non-contact work, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Spellman has missed all of camp thus far while battling a left shin injury, but appears to be taking the next step forward in his recovery after going through non-contact work recently. As long as the shin responds well to the uptick in activity, Spellman will likely be cleared for a return in the near future and could even see some action in the preseason. The Hawks' next two exhibition contests are Monday against the Pelicans and Friday versus the Grizzlies.

