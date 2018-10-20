Hawks' Omari Spellman: Upgraded to questionable
Spellman (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Spellman sprained his ankle during the opener, causing him to miss Friday's game. More information on his status should be available following Sunday's morning shootaround.
