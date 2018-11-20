Hawks' Omari Spellman: Will not return Monday
Spellman suffered a right hip contusion in Monday's game against the Clippers will not return, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The severity of Spellman's injury is unknown at this time and more information should come out after Monday's game. His next opportunity to play would be Wednesday against the Raptors. Prior to suffering the injury, Spellman collected seven points and a rebound in fourteen minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Double-doubles in loss Thursday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Notches second straight double-double•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Double-double in loss to Knicks•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's start•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Starting Saturday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Contributes 11 points off bench Monday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.