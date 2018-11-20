Spellman suffered a right hip contusion in Monday's game against the Clippers will not return, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The severity of Spellman's injury is unknown at this time and more information should come out after Monday's game. His next opportunity to play would be Wednesday against the Raptors. Prior to suffering the injury, Spellman collected seven points and a rebound in fourteen minutes.

