Spellman will draw the start for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

The Hawks are set to be without John Collins (ankle) on Sunday, so Spellman will get the call to jump into the top unit in his place. Look for Spellman to potentially see an uptick in his workload temporarily, though once the regular season approaches, he should slide back into a depth role in the frontcourt.