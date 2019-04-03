Hawks' Omari Spellman: Won't play Wednesday
Spellman (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt with Philadelphia.
Spellman is set to miss his 16th-straight game due to a left ankle sprain. Given the fact that the rookie forward hasn't yet returned despite an initial four-week diagnosis, it seems unlikely that he'll see the court before the end of the season.
