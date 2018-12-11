Hawks' Omari Spellman: Won't play Wednesday
Spellman (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic
While it was reported Monday that Spellman would travel with the team to Dallas, the Hawks will still elect to keep the rookie on the sideline while he nurses a hip injury. This will mark Spellman's third straight absence, but given that he is on the road trip with the team, he will have a chance to play Friday in Boston.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...