Spellman (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic

While it was reported Monday that Spellman would travel with the team to Dallas, the Hawks will still elect to keep the rookie on the sideline while he nurses a hip injury. This will mark Spellman's third straight absence, but given that he is on the road trip with the team, he will have a chance to play Friday in Boston.