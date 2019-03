Spellman suffered an ankle injury and won't return to Friday's game against the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Spellman fell on a Bulls player early in the fourth quarter Friday and needed assistance to exit the court as he was unable to put weight on his left ankle. The injury appeared fairly severe, but not enough is known currently to predict Spellman's timetable for return. Expect a more developed understanding to come after an MRI's conducted, likely late Friday. Until more is known, Spellman can be considered day-to-day.