Okongwu (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale against Orlando, Okongwu is unsurprisingly set to be available for Tuesday's meeting with the Magic. With Clint Capela (hand) still out of action, Okongwu should dominate the center minutes for the Hawks. Okongwu put together a breakout campaign in 2024-25, and he averaged 16.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.3 minutes over his final 14 games of the regular season.