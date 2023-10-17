Okongwu finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 26 minutes in Monday's 116-112 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Okongwu is battling with Clint Capela for a starting role, and even though he looked quite good in this one, all signs point to him playing off the bench while Capela moves to the starting unit due to the rapport he has established with Trae Young. Okongwu is still valuable in fantasy and could be quite an asset in dynasty formats. He averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 23.1 minutes per game last season.