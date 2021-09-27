Okongwu (shoulder) said Monday that he's hoping to return to game action sometime in December, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The second-year big man underwent shoulder surgery in July and is expected to remain limited for the next few months. He said Monday that his rehab is progressing well and that he's already begun working out on the court. "My shoulder is doing well," Okongwu said at media day. "Rehab is going well. I'm working my tail off to try to get this healed as fast as possible." The USC product is without a firm timetable, but he mentioned his 21st birthday (Dec. 11) as a potential target return date. If he were to make his debut around that time -- the Hawks host the Rockets on Dec. 13 -- Okongwu would miss the first 26 games of the season.